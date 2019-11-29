Columbus police investigate homicide during Thanksgiving on Cusseta Road

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) Thanksgiving turns deadly for South Columbus. Police say a man has died after an apparent gunshot wound.

Authorities say the shooting happened in the 2400 block of Cusseta Road. The victim has been identified as 54-year old Grady Williams who was pronounced dead here on the scene.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan arrived on the scene in this investigation after 11:30 p.m. He says there was no trace of blood found on the scene.

He believes the victim was shot while getting out of his car. A styrofoam plate and a key were found underneath the vehicle by detectives.

Officials say there are no leads on suspects right now but they will continue to work this case.

“Somebody called in and said they heard a gunshot and that’s when Columbus Police Department went out on the scene, they did they called EMS and called me. It’s just typical of the nature of the game you know the holidays it brings out the worst in people,” said Buddy Byran Muscogee County Coroner.

Bryan would not comment where Williams was shot. We were told the body was transported to Atlanta for an autopsy.

Coroner Bryan says if anyone has information on this case, please call the Columbus Police Department.