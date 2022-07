COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.

At around 1 a.m., Columbus Police shared few details on social media about a shooting investigation in the 4000 block of Trask Drive.



Investigators responded to the scene to gather information. So far there is no information on potential injuries or a cause for the shooting.



