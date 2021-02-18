Columbus police investigating a drive-by shooting on Williamsburg Court

Columbus police are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured one person in the Williamsburg neighborhood, authorities tell News 3.

The early Thursday morning shooting happened on Williamsburg Court, a police spokesperson said. The 9-1-1 call came in ay 1:23 a.m.

Four people were inside the home at the time of the shooting, one was struck in the thigh and wrist. That person was taken to the St. Francis-Emory Healthcare emergency room by private vehicle. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, the spokesperson said.

Shell casings were recovered from the street, but there is no known motive at this time. Police do not have any information on a suspect or a vehicle at this time.