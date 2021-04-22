 

Columbus police investigating crash on Hilton Ave. and 17th St.

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Heavy police presence on Hilton Avenue in Columbus, Ga.

Heavy police presence on Hilton Avenue in Columbus, Ga.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus police are investigating a one-car crash at 17th Street and Hilton Avenue.

The driver and a passenger suffered significant injuries and are being treated at Piedmont Columbus Regional, a police spokesperson told News 3.

The crash happened just before noon. Detail of what happened are still under investigation by police.

LATEST RELEASES:

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST UPDATES:

FOR WEATHER ALERTS:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

66° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 66° 45°

Friday

75° / 60°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 2% 75° 60°

Saturday

75° / 58°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 98% 75° 58°

Sunday

77° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 77° 52°

Monday

82° / 57°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 82° 57°

Tuesday

85° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 85° 62°

Wednesday

85° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 85° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

66°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

67°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

67°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

66°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

63°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

60°

9 PM
Clear
0%
60°

57°

10 PM
Clear
0%
57°

55°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
55°

53°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
53°

51°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
51°

50°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
50°

48°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

47°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

47°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
47°

46°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
46°

46°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
46°

48°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
48°

51°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
51°

57°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
57°

62°

11 AM
Cloudy
1%
62°

66°

12 PM
Cloudy
1%
66°

68°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
68°

69°

2 PM
Cloudy
2%
69°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories