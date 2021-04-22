Columbus police investigating crash on Hilton Ave. and 17th St.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus police are investigating a one-car crash at 17th Street and Hilton Avenue.
The driver and a passenger suffered significant injuries and are being treated at Piedmont Columbus Regional, a police spokesperson told News 3.
The crash happened just before noon. Detail of what happened are still under investigation by police.
