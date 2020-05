COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Columbus Police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting.

Police say the shooting occurred between 3:50 a.m. and 4:15 a.m.in the 3000 block of Buena Vista Road.

News 3 is awaiting to see how many victims were involved and the extent of their injuries.

We are also working to see how many suspects are involved.

