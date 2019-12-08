Columbus police investigating East Columbus homicide

Update: The vicitim was identified as 27-year-old Orlando Carter of Columbus, according to Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley.

Carter was pronouced dead at the St. Francis Hospital emergency room.

His body will be sent to Atlanta for an autopsy, Worley said. Carter died of a gunshot wound.

The shooting occurred in the 1800 block of Huffman Drive, police say.

COLUMBUS, Ga – (WRBL) Columbus police are investigating a shooting in East Columbus.

Major J.D. Hawk says that one person is dead.

Around 3:30 this afternoon, the investigation was centered around the St. Francis Hospital Emergency Room.

Major J.D. Hawk tells News 3 that a victim was transported by private vehicle to the St. Francis ER.

Police vehicles surrounded a Kia Forte that was parked near the ER entrance.

The exact location of the shooting was not given.

Stay with News 3.