Columbus police investigating shooting death of 17-year-old on Alford Street in Winterfield

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus teenager was shot to death Thursday in the Winterfield community in south Columbus.

Police were called out shorting after 5 p.m. with reports that one person had been shot to death at a residence on Alford Street near 25th Avenue, a police spokesperson told News 3.

The victim was identified as 17-year-old Deondre Reynolds, according to Coroner Buddy Bryan. Reynolds was pronounced dead at 5:40 p.m.

Reynolds becomes the 60th homicide in Columbus this year, Bryan said.

