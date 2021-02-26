Columbus police investigating infant death at trailer on St. Mary’s Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police have an ongoing death investigation into a 23-month-old girl who was found dead Thursday afternoon.

The girl was in a trailer in the 3500 block of St. Mary’s Road, according to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office. She was pronounced dead at 5:42 p.m. after a 911 call to the residence.

Another child has been removed from the home by the Muscogee County Division of Family and Children Services, a Columbus Police spokesman told News 3.

The Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit is investigating the death.

The body has been sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab in Decatur, Ga. for an autopsy.

No charges have been filed.