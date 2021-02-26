 

Columbus police investigating infant death at trailer on St. Mary’s Road

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
child-death-investigation_1519315409566.jpg

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police have an ongoing death investigation into a 23-month-old girl who was found dead Thursday afternoon.

The girl was in a trailer in the 3500 block of St. Mary’s Road, according to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office. She was pronounced dead at 5:42 p.m. after a 911 call to the residence.

Another child has been removed from the home by the Muscogee County Division of Family and Children Services, a Columbus Police spokesman told News 3.

The Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit is investigating the death.

The body has been sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab in Decatur, Ga. for an autopsy.

No charges have been filed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

78° / 57°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 78° 57°

Saturday

79° / 61°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 9% 79° 61°

Sunday

82° / 63°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 82° 63°

Monday

66° / 48°
Rain
Rain 65% 66° 48°

Tuesday

58° / 52°
Rain
Rain 65% 58° 52°

Wednesday

66° / 48°
AM Showers
AM Showers 56% 66° 48°

Thursday

68° / 49°
AM Showers
AM Showers 30% 68° 49°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
75°

76°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
76°

76°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
76°

77°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
77°

75°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
75°

73°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
73°

71°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
71°

69°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
23%
69°

68°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
7%
68°

67°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
8%
67°

66°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
66°

65°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
65°

63°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
63°

62°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
9%
62°

60°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
60°

60°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
60°

59°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
59°

58°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
58°

59°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
59°

61°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
61°

65°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
65°

68°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
68°

71°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
71°

75°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
75°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories