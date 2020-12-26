Columbus police investigating multiple Saturday afternoon shootings that left one woman dead

Columbus Police are investigating multiple Saturday afternoon shootings that have left a 20-year-old woman dead and two injured, authorities tell News 3.

A 20-year-old woman was killed when she was shot once in the 800 block of 33rd Avenue, according to Deputy Coroner Charles Newton and Columbus police.

The call to 9-1-1 came in at 1:46 p.m.

The woman, whose identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown campus at 2:32, Newton said.

Her body will be sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy. It is the 46th homicide of the year and comes the day after Christmas.

A second shooting happened in the 1400 block of 23rd Street, police said. Two people were injured. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Police do not know if the two incidents are connected.