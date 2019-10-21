Columbus police investigating shooting on 21st street that left one man injured

Columbus Police are investigating a shooting that happened late Sunday night that left one male injured.

Police were dispatched to Piedmont Columbus Regional in reference to a shooting around 10:40 p.m. According to the police report, the shooting happened in the 1200 block of 21st street.

Detective Will Ragland says the man was shot then robbed. The thief took various items. There were two other people in the vicinity of the shooting.

He was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional where he is in stable condition.

If you have any information, please call Detective Ragland at 706-225-4056