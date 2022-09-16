COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is investigating a multiple-vehicle crash on South Lumpkin Road near Walker Street.

The crash happened sometime after 8 a.m. It involved at least two vehicles. A gray sedan was in the middle of the road with significant damage to the driver’s side.

A red vehicle was flipped and upside down in a yard not far from the sedan.

There was no information on the scene about possible injuries.

WRBL has reached out to the Columbus Police Department and will have more information as it becomes available.