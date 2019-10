Columbus police looking for a man involved in a hit-and-run on Hilton Avenue.

Police say on Monday, an individual (pictured below) was involved in a hit and run accident at CVS Pharmacy on Hilton Avenue.

The unknown white male was driving what appears to be a silver BMW SUV. The vehicle is going to have damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle.

If you have any information as to the identity of this individual, please call Cpl. Brittney Siter at (706) 225-4042.

You may remain anonymous.