Columbus police make arrest in September Riverwalk sexual assault

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Police have arrested a man in Phenix City and charged him with a sexual assault that happened Sept. 24 on the Chattahoochee Riverwalk.

Shaquille Tyree Smith was charged with the crime that happened near the Civic Center about 7 p.m.

Smith has been charged with Rape, Kidnapping, Aggravated Sexual Battery, Aggravated Assault, Obstruction of a 911 Call, and Terroristic Threats. He is scheduled to be in Recorder’s Court Friday morning at 9.

The police department’s Patrol Division met with the victim and the Sex Crimes Unit

responded and assumed the investigation.

Smith is now in the Muscogee County Jail.