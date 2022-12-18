COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – We’re getting closer to Christmas and families across town are finishing up holiday shopping. But while Christmas nears, the grinches around town are looking to steal your gifts.

Local law enforcement officials say they see an increase in car thefts and burglaries around town during the holidays. Sgt. Sgt. Jane Edenfield of the Columbus Police Department spoke with WRBL about safety tips on how to stay safe while you check off gifts from your Christmas lists.

“I would say that when you order this, these items and things, try to do a tracking delivery so you’ll know when it’s coming and what time,” said Sgt. Edenfield. “You can do things like request a signature. You may have to go pick it up from UPS or FedEx or the post office. But if you, to me, I’d go a little bit out of the way to make sure I get my package.”

More safety tips include: