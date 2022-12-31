COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus Police Department Patrol Officer was involved in an early morning New Years Eve crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Police say the incident took place northbound on Veterans Parkway near River Road around 5:45 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2022.

The pedestrian was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional with serious injuries. The crash is being investigated by Georgia State Patrol and the Columbus Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards is conducting an administrative investigation.

The officer involved in the crash has been placed on administrative leave with pay.

