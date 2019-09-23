Columbus police officials search for man that impersonated as an officer

The Columbus Police Department is looking for a male suspect who they believe impersonated a police officer.

Officials responded to Country’s Barbeque on 13th street around 9 p.m Friday.

According to a police report, the suspect also made terroristic threats during the incident.

Major J.D Hawk says it’s important to take extra precaution when approached by someone claiming they are an officer.

“They just said they were an officer by the name of something and that would be suspicious to me if I was the individual in the first place. If they identified themselves as an officer and it’s legit, they will pull out credentials and show them to you,” said Major J.D. Hawk, Columbus Police Department.

No arrests have been made and the case remains under investigation. If you have any information, you are urged to call Columbus Police.