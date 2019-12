COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Columbus police are on scene of a shooting on Victoria Drive and Henson Avenue.

Right now, there are about four police cars that have blocked the scene off with crime scene tape after multiple shots rang out.

Investigators are gathering evidence and looking for shell casings. Witnesses reported hearing dozens of shots.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

