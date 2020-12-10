Columbus Police on the scene of accident on Warm Springs Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is on the scene of an apparent accident involving a motorcycle. The accident happened Thursday evening on Warm Springs Road.

Injuries in the crash are unknown at this time, but we will pass along updates as they become available.

Currently, a section of Warm Springs Road is shutdown due to the accident. The area of roadway runs from Stone Creek Lane to Blackmon Road. There is no word on when the section of road will reopen.

Everyone should avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.

Stay with WRBL News 3 on air and online for new developments as they become available