 

Columbus Police on the scene of accident on Warm Springs Road

News
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is on the scene of an apparent accident involving a motorcycle. The accident happened Thursday evening on Warm Springs Road.

Injuries in the crash are unknown at this time, but we will pass along updates as they become available.

Currently, a section of Warm Springs Road is shutdown due to the accident. The area of roadway runs from Stone Creek Lane to Blackmon Road. There is no word on when the section of road will reopen.

Everyone should avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.

Stay with WRBL News 3 on air and online for new developments as they become available

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

71° / 40°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 10% 71° 40°

Friday

68° / 51°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 68° 51°

Saturday

71° / 53°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 50% 71° 53°

Sunday

69° / 48°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 69° 48°

Monday

58° / 40°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 58° 40°

Tuesday

58° / 45°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 58° 45°

Wednesday

56° / 33°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 50% 56° 33°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

57°

7 PM
Clear
0%
57°

54°

8 PM
Clear
0%
54°

52°

9 PM
Clear
0%
52°

49°

10 PM
Clear
0%
49°

47°

11 PM
Clear
0%
47°

46°

12 AM
Clear
0%
46°

45°

1 AM
Clear
0%
45°

44°

2 AM
Clear
10%
44°

44°

3 AM
Clear
10%
44°

43°

4 AM
Clear
10%
43°

42°

5 AM
Clear
10%
42°

41°

6 AM
Clear
10%
41°

41°

7 AM
Clear
10%
41°

42°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
42°

46°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
46°

53°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

58°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
58°

62°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
62°

64°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

66°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

67°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

67°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

66°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

62°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories