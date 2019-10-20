Columbus Police release images of suspect in CITGO gas station murder

Columbus Police are searching for a suspect in the murder of a 21-year-old Saturday afternoon.

Police are looking for a black male approximately 18-25 years of age. Pictures released to media show he was wearing a black tracksuit with white stripes. The suspect was driving a light -colored late model Chevrolet Impala also occupied by a black female.

Police say the responded to the CITGO gas station in 1400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. around 1:05 p.m. on Saturday in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found 21-year-old Jordan Rivers suffering a gunshot wound. Rivers was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital where he died of his wounds.

The Homicide Unit assumed the investigation and is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect. Anyone who can identify the suspect, the vehicle or has any other information, is asked to contact Sergeant Jeff Kraus at (706) 225-4374 or by e-mail at dkraus@columbusga.org.