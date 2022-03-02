COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — There were multiple shootings in Columbus Tuesday, police report.

About 4:30 p.m., two men were shot near Brown Avenue.

About 6 p.m., a house on Rice Street in the Oakland Park neighborhood was fired into. There were no reported injuries.

The Columbus Police Department investigated an earlier shooting Tuesday on Trask Drive. The shooting happened at around 1 p.m. The victim was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment.

There have been shootings in Oakland Park since Saturday. Joe Williams, 65, was shot on Saturday on Diane Avenue. He died on Sunday. Williams was one of three people shot in the incident.

Later Saturday, one person was shot on Wise Street.