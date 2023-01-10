COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — New details are emerging in the shooting death of 34-year-old Mackery Strong on Dec. 30.

Columbus Police – according to police reports obtained by WRBL under Georgia’s Open Records Act – have closed the case and ruled the death an accidental shooting.

But there’s a twist.

According to a police report, there are questions about the safety of the gun that killed Strong.

Mackery Strong was at a residence in the 2900 block of 10th Street when there was a knock at the door.

According to a witness, Strong had a gun in his lap. Police say that gun was a Canik TP9SF Elite.

The police report by Det. Christy Edenfield states a witness “saw Mack stand up and drop the gun on the floor. As soon as the gun hit the floor, the gun fired and struck Mack in the head.”

Strong died early the next day at the hospital.

Police have closed the case and ruled Strong’s death accidental. The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office has also ruled it an accidental death.

The police report indicated scuff marks on the gun and the cement floor where it apparently fell.

But Edenfield took an additional step in the police report. She attached a copy of a 2017 recall of the weapon that killed Strong.

Century Arms, the company that manufactures the Canik weapons, contends in the recall notice that the weapons are safe when used under ordinary conditions.

However, “repeated abusive dropping of pistols may result in damage to safety features and unintentional discharge.”

WRBL has reached out to a Century Arms executive for comment and has not received a response.