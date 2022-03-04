COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man charged with a 2021 murder made his first appearance in Recorder’s Court this morning.

Rhaeem Sharrod Love, 28, is charged in the shooting death of Kyron Jamar Sharp, 22.

New details emerged from Columbus police detective Robert Nicholas.

Police claim that Sharp was killed in what they are calling a “lovers’ triangle.”

Though Love is a known gang member, Nicholas told the court this did not appear to be gang-related activity.

Police also say a witness saw the entire incident and picked Love out of a photo lineup with “100-percent certainty.”

Sharp and a woman were found shot about 8 p.m. on Dec. 13 when police responded to a call in the 4000 block of Singer Drive, off Fort Benning Road.

Sharp died at Piedmont Columbus Regional less than an hour after the shooting. The woman survived, Nicholas said.

Love entered a not guilty plea and the case was bound over to Superior Court without bond. In addition to the murder charge, Love is also facing two additional charges. aggravated assault and using a gun to commit a crime.

He was taken into custody Thursday by a U.S. Marshals task force, Nicholas said. Columbus police sought the help of the U.S. Marshals into the search after they received information Love might be out of state, Nicholas told the court.

Love was taken into custody in Columbus, Nicholas said.