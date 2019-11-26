Columbus Police say they have unmasked suspected Circle K killer

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Columbus Police have arrested a suspect in the September Circle K murder.

Daequavian Soloman was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

He is in custody in Russell County on an unrelated charge, according to Maj. J.D. Hawk.

Solomon is accused of shooting and killing of 26-year-old Dontrell D. Williams on September 23, 2019. Williams, a store clerk at the Circle K convenience store near the intersection of Forrest and Floyd Roads. CPD officials say Williams was shot during a robbery attempt.

Williams was working the overnight shift when a fully masked and covered individual walked in the store carrying a firearm. Williams, who served in the Army, was alone in the store at the time of the shooting.

