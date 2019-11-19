Columbus police say they’re committed to finding missing persons

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) Every year, thousands of people go missing across America.

In Columbus, investigators in the police department’s Special Victims Unit say it’s not uncommon for the department to have anywhere from 50 to 100 open missing persons cases.

CPD says the number is so high because all their cases remain active until the missing individual is found.

Further, CPD says while women tend to be victims of abductions more often than men, every person needs to be aware and alert of his/her surroundings.

“Just be due diligent in how you live your lifestyle. Sometimes, you can be that unsuspecting victim. You can do everything right, but then that person just has that split second to make their move on you, and you become a victim,” said Capt. Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick of Columbus Police Special Victim’s Unit.

