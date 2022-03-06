COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police department is searching for a critically missing person.

Kaleb Beasley, 20, was last seen on Mar. 5 at around 10:00 p.m. He went missing from the 3600 block of Macon Road, according to a news release.

Beasley is reported to be a white male with brown hair and green eyes. He stands at 5’9″ and weighs 145 lbs.

He was last seen wearing wearing a red shirt with the word ‘drip’ written all over it, black shorts, half-calf socks, and red shoes. According to Columbus Police, Beasley suffers from autism.

Anyone with information on Beasley’s location is encouraged to contact Columbus Police at 911, or the Youth and Adult Services Unit at 706-225-4384.