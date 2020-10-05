Columbus police search for missing pregnant teen

The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing pregnant teen.

Police say Escreanna Shanteria Richmond,16, was last seen on Monday, September 28, 2020 around midnight in the area of Wilson Apartments on 8th Avenue.

Escreanna is 5’0 to 5’4 with brown eyes and a black ear-length afro. She weighs 160 pounds. She is 6 and ½ months pregnant.

Police say she could be with Tajay Edmonds.

Anyone with information about Escreanna’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911, the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449, or Sergeant L. Zieverink, 706-225-4384.