Columbus police are searching for two men.

Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Zavier Jones and Devin Douglas. Police say they are wanted for armed robbery and aggravated assault. The incident occurred on March 17, 2019.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of either of these individuals, please call 706-225-4379 – Sgt. Tuning with the Robbery & Assault Unit at the Columbus Police Department.