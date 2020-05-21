Columbus Police searching for critically missing woman, last seen on Wallace Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a critically missing woman.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jacqueline Smith. Smith, 53, was last seen in the area of Wallace Drive on May 20th.

Smith was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue pants, black hat, and orange sandals.

Smith has gray hair and brown eyes. She is 5’6″ and weighs 300 pounds.

Anyone with information on Jacqueline Smith’s whereabouts, should contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449.