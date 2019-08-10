Columbus Police searching for missing 11-year-old boy

COLUMBUS, Ga.–The Columbus Police Department Special Victims Units is searching for a missing child. 11-year-old Ark’Qavious Streeter was last seen at 2:30 PM on Thursday, August 8, 2019 in the Lee Street area of Columbus.

At the time, Streeter was wearing jean shorts and an unknown color tee shirt, according to investigators. Additionally, investigators say Streeter is known to frequent the area of Melon Street. The child is 4 feet tall and weighs 75 pounds, he also has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Ark’Qavious Streeter please contact the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.