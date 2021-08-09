Columbus Police searching for missing man, Jimmie Christian

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing man. According to police, Jimmie “Peanut” Christian, age 76, was last seen on Aug. 6, 2021. At the time, Christian was wearing a blue shirt, grey pants, and blue shoes.

Police say Christian has been “diagnosed with dementia and diabetes.”

Christian maybe traveling in a white 2019 Nissan Altima, according to police. The car’s license plate is GA TCA9235.

Anyone with information about Jimmie Christian should contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-225-4343.