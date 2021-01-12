Columbus Police searching for missing teen, Daequwan Scott, last seen at Burger King on Veterans Pkwy

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit is asking for help from the public in locating a missing teen.

According to police, Daequwan Scott, age 15, was last seen when he ran away from the Burger King located at 1218 Veterans Parkway on Dec. 28, 2020 at around 8:00 p.m.

At that time, Scott was wearing a black coat, black jeggings, black and white shoes, and a black bandana.

Police say they believe Scott may be in the area of Wilson Apartments or 15th Avenue and 43rd Street.

Anyone with information about Daequwan Scott should contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449 or Sergeant L. Zieverink, 706-225-4384.