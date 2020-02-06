Columbus Police searching for missing teen, Hayla Layfield

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage girl

Police say Hayla Layfield, age 17, ran away from DFCS custody in the early morning hours of January 27.

When she was last seen, Layfield was wearing a white t-shirt and jeans. Layton is 5’5” tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Police say Layfield may be hiding in a friend’s house in the Forrest Road area.

Anyone with information about Hayla Layfield should call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449 or 653-3400.