Columbus Police searching for missing teen, Reginald Dontez Fletcher

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing teen. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Reginald Dontez Fletcher.

Fletcher, age 16, was last seen on Sept. 11 at around 1:30 a.m. in the area of Cantrell Drive.

When last seen, Fletcher was wearing a red shirt, gray shorts, and blue slides. His hair styled in an afro.

If you have any information about Reginald Dontez Fletcher’s whereabouts should contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911, the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449, or Sergeant L. Zieverink at 706-225-4384.