Columbus Police searching for missing teen

COLUMBUS, Ga–The Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s for assistance in locating 18-year-old Devin Romell Springer. Springer absconded from DFCS custody, according to officials. He was last seen in the area of Ridgefield Court on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

Columbus Police say at the time he was last seen, he was wearing all black attire with an unknown shoe description. Springer is described as having brown eyes and long brown hair that falls below his ears. He is 6′ 4″ inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. Officials say he has scars on his wrists. He also suffers from depression and anxiety.

If you have any information on Devin’s whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449.