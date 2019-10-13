Columbus Police searching for suspect in connection to June 23 Spring Creek Apartments shooting

Columbus Police has issued an arrest warrant for a suspect wanted in a June 23 shooting at Spring Creek Apartments.

Montia Kevion Harris

The Robbery/Assault Unit of the Columbus Police Department is looking for Montia Harris.

Police say Harris has active warrants for two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Police say two people were shot during this incident.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of this individual, please call 706-225-4379 – Sgt. Tuning with the Robbery & Assault Unit at the Columbus Police Department.