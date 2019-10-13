Columbus Police searching for suspect in connection to June 23 Spring Creek Apartments shooting

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Columbus Police has issued an arrest warrant for a suspect wanted in a June 23 shooting at Spring Creek Apartments.

Montia Kevion Harris

The Robbery/Assault Unit of the Columbus Police Department is looking for Montia Harris. 

Police say Harris has active warrants for two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Police say two people were shot during this incident.  

If anyone knows the whereabouts of this individual, please call 706-225-4379 – Sgt. Tuning with the Robbery & Assault Unit at the Columbus Police Department.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

Trending Stories

Don't Miss