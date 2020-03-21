Columbus police searching for suspect in third bank robbery this week

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – Columbus police are investigating the third bank robbery this week.

Authorities were on scene of the robbery at a Wells Fargo branch in the 3400 block of Victory Drive around 11:30 a.m.

It was reported to police that a white male, wearing a dark colored shirt and jeans walked into the business and demanded money from one of the employees at this location.

During the investigation police have now identified 49-year-old Jason Sloan Arnold. Investigators say he is the same suspect in the two robberies from March 17 at a Synovous location and March 18 at a Wells Fargo location.

He took an undisclosed amount of money and then fled on foot away from the business.

Robbery/Assault Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect involved in this incident.

If anyone has information on this incident please call Columbus 911.

Det. William Ragland will be the primary investigator on this case as well as the robbery on March 18.