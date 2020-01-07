Columbus Police searching for teen missing for 2 weeks

COLUMBUS, GA. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit is searching for a missing teenage boy who has not been seen for two weeks.

Christian Battle, age 16, was last seen on Dec. 23 in the 20th block of Patch Drive.

At the time Battle was wearing a tan jacket, black jeans, and black shoes.

Battle is described as being 5’5″ tall and he weighs 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Christian Battle, please contact the Columbus Police 911 Center or the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.