Columbus Police searching for teen

Columbus Police are trying to locate a teenager who slipped away from the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Police say Marquise Street, 17 years old, disappeared late Tuesday night shortly before midnight in the Forrest Road area of East Columbus.

Street is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt with a white pattern on the front and blue athletic pants with a red/white stripe.

If you know of his whereabouts you’re asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit at (706)-653-3449.