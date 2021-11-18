Columbus Police searching missing 13-year-old girl Allisa Chandler

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing teen. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Allisa Chandler.

Chandler, 13, was last seen on Nov. 15, 2021, in the Lakebottom area.

When Chandler was last seen, she was wearing a gray and red hoodie, black leggings, and slides. Chandler is 5’3″ and weighs 155 pounds. She also has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Allisa Chandler should contact the Columbus Police Department 911 Center or the Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449.