Columbus Police provided this photo of a female suspect in a transactions card fraud scheme stemming from a home invasion

The Columbus Police robbery and assault unit is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in two “financial transactions card fraud” cases they say stem from a home invasion.

The home invasion occurred at 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 3 of this year at 3110 Victory Drive. That’s near the Motel 6 and the Bull Creek Mobile Home Park.

If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to contact Sergeant Joseph H. Bridges. His office number is (706)653-3400.