Columbus Police: Suspect arrested in teen’s murder on 25th Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has made an arrest in the murder of a teen who was shot and killed in early November. According to police, Emmanuel Truitt, 24, was arrested in connection to the shooting of Deondre Reynolds, 17.

(Emmanuel Truitt)

Reynolds was shot and killed in 300 block of 25th Avenue on Nov. 4, 2021. Coroner Buddy Bryan pronounced the teen dead at 5:40 p.m.

According to police, during the investigation Truitt was developed as a suspect in Reynolds’ murder and a warrant for his arrest issued.

Reynolds’ death is the 60th homicide of 2021, according to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office.

Truitt has been charged with Murder, Possession of Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Truitt is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Nov. 19, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.

Anyone with information on this case should contact Sergeant Kyle Tuggle at (706) 225-4377 or email at ktuggle@columbusga.org. If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).