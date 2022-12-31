Columbus police have confirmed they are investigating a shooting on Winston Road in Columbus.
The exact location is not yet known, but police say three people were injured in the shooting.
Stay with WRBL.com for updates on this developing story.
by: Connor Hackling
Posted:
Updated:
(File: Getty Images)
