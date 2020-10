The Columbus Police Department wants to provide children with access to candy in a safe and fun environment.

On Friday, October 30, police are hosting the Cops & Treats Fall Festival at the Public Safety Building.

The event starts at 6:00 p.m. and ends at 8:00 p.m.

This event is free to the public.

Face masks are required to attend.

The Public Safety Building is located at 510 10th Street in downtown Columbus.