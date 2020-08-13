Columbus Police, U.S. Marshals arrest two suspects for June 5 murder

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Columbus police have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of a Columbus man.

U.S. Marshals say they assisted Columbus Police in the arrest of two juveniles for the murder of Samuel London.

The juveniles were arrested on Hawaii Way at the Serenity Apartments.

London was shot and killed on June 5 at the Foxy Lady Lounge in Columbus.

Police already have one suspect, Cecil Bergiun, in custody. Berguin was charged with murder and entering auto.

