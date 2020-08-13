Columbus Police, U.S. Marshals arrest two suspects for June 5 murder

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Columbus police have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of a Columbus man.

U.S. Marshals say they assisted Columbus Police in the arrest of two juveniles for the murder of Samuel London.

The juveniles were arrested on Hawaii Way at the Serenity Apartments.

London was shot and killed on June 5 at the Foxy Lady Lounge in Columbus.

Police already have one suspect, Cecil Bergiun, in custody. Berguin was charged with murder and entering auto.

Stay with News 3 as this story develops.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

93° / 73°
Thunderstorms developing late
Thunderstorms developing late 50% 93° 73°

Thursday

93° / 74°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 50% 93° 74°

Friday

87° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 87° 73°

Saturday

89° / 72°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 89° 72°

Sunday

91° / 72°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 91° 72°

Monday

91° / 70°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 91° 70°

Tuesday

91° / 70°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 91° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

77°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

75°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

75°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

75°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

77°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

80°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

83°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

85°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

89°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

91°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
91°

91°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
91°

90°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
90°

89°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
89°

88°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
88°

87°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

84°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
84°

82°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
82°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories