Columbus Police will team up with faith groups for ‘Faith & Blue Weekend’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On a national scale, there has been a lot of tension between police and community members, but in the last couple of years but there’s been a national push to bridge the gap.

Faith & Blue is an entire weekend filled with events happening across the country to bring together these two groups. There are several events happening in Columbus between today, October 8th through the 10th.

The Columbus Police Department will be teaming up with local faith groups to kickoff the weekend.

They are inviting the community to take part in several activities that will be happening in our area this weekend, aimed at bridging the gap between police and community members.

To kick off the events, the department is sponsoring a Faith and Blue bike ride Friday, October 8th at 6:00pm at police headquarters at 510 10th Street. The public is encouraged to bring a bike and a helmet and ride through downtown Columbus and the Riverwalk on a 6.4-mile ride, which ends back at police headquarters.

Saturday, October 9th at 8:00am, CPD will helping “Sleep in Heavenly Peace” build beds for some of the estimated 3,500 kids who are sleeping on the floor in Columbus. Crosspointe Church and Calvary Baptist Church have sponsored the bed build. We plan on building up to 70 beds for children in need. We will meet at 7556 Old Moon Road Calvary Baptist Campus. Children 9 years of age and older can volunteer with a parent.

The department has also partnered with Feeding the Valley, Saint James AME Church, Saint Peters Church, and Saint James Missionary Baptist Church, to hold a food drive at 5214 St. James Street between R.C. Allen Drive and Northstar Drive on Monday, October 11th, from 2:00pm to 5:00pm. Volunteers plan to feed 200 families in need with boxes containing meat, fresh produce, and dry goods. There are no guidelines to qualify to receive food.