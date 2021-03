Columbus Police are investigating an early-morning homicide on North Lumpkin Road.

A 22-year-old man was found shot to death Sunday outside the Moon Club, Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley tells News 3. The man’s identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The man was shot to death, Worley said. The man was pronounced dead at 5:30 a.m. on the scene in the 300 block of North Lumpkin Road.

