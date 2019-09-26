Columbus Public Library addresses domestic violence in a new lecture series

Columbus Public Library is hosting “Local Lives: A Lecture Series” to bring awareness to various issues and topics in our community.

This week’s topic is domestic violence awareness here in the Fountain City.

The nonprofit organization, Hope Harbour hosted the panel where they discussed what some of the signs are if someone is in an abusive relationship and gave advise on what you should do if you are.

Community Education Coordinator Chrissy Redmond says having this discussion is important because it impacts people of all ages and backgrounds.

“One in four women and one in seven men will experience domestic violence in their lifetime. So, it’s important because if there’s a room of twenty people there’s a possibility that someone or at least a couple people in that room have experienced this,” Redmond said.

Georgia is ranked number one in the country for teen domestic violence, according to Hope Harbour.

The organization plans to continue spreading awareness for domestic violence and have several events planned for National Domestic Violence Awareness month in October.

If you are a victim of domestic violence or someone seeking help you can call the (706) 324-3850.