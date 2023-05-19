COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — With summer soon approaching, we spoke with Columbus Parks and Recreation find out the status of the city’s public pools.

Double Churches pool will be the only outdoor pool available. The Columbus Aquatic Center has already opened their doors to the public. The Psalmond Road, Rigdon Park, and Shirley Winston Pools will remain closed for renovation.

The Director of Columbus parks and recreation Holli Browder provided us with more details on the opening of Double Churches pool.

“So we’re super excited to be ready to open for the summer while many agencies are struggling to get lifeguards and have staffing. We’re very fortunate this year to not have that problem. We anticipate opening next Saturday, which is on May 27,” said Holli Browder.

Traditional hours will continue this summer for the Double Churches pool. The city of Columbus plans to have renovations finished for the remaining three pools by May 2024.