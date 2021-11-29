Columbus Re-Districting Commission to vote on new city district lines

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Over the course of five meetings the Columbus Redistricting Commission has drawn 9 different maps. With 7 maps on the table, they plan to make their final vote on Dec. 4 at 10 AM.

The importance behind the decision; it stands for the next 10 years.

The decision is based on the 2020 census data, they then use the city population and demographics to re-draw district lines. The ideal population range for each of the 8 districts is 24,977 residents out of the 199,814.

The entire process excludes Fort Benning residents.

In the final meeting, the majority of committee members said they plan to vote for I or J.

In regards to the process, Bruce Huff of District 3, told News 3, the first set of maps needed some work.

“The first set of maps that came in, took me away from most of the people that I had over the last 8 years .. the people in the district get used to calling their council person and talking to them so it affects them when changes were made and they didn’t hear about it, so it helps for them to know who we are so we can fight for them every day,” said Huff.

Over the last four meetings, council members have been able to address concerns that have led to the 9 different maps.

After the Nov. 29 meeting, the biggest concern still seems to be with District 8. They hope this is addressed before voting.

The final meeting is open to the public on Saturday at the City Government Center at 10 AM, where citizens can address concerns, before the commission votes.

Once the vote goes through the commission, it will be up to the Muscogee County School district to vote on the maps as well. The school board will be able to adjust schools outside of district lines.