Columbus records 70th homicide of 2021

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Sometime before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21 a shooting occurred in the parking lot of Wild Bill’s Party Store on Buena Vista Road in Columbus. This led to the shooting death of 27-year-old, DeQuantae Tarver, marking the 70th homicide in Columbus for 2021.

Tarver was pronounced dead at the hospital at 5:02pm, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Although the order of events has not been determined as Columbus Police continue to investigate, it has been confirmed that three separate scenes are connected to the shooting. The details regarding how the scenes are connected are limited at this time.

Tarver was gunned down at Wild Bill’s Party Shop on Buena Vista Road in Columbus. Shell casings could be seen in the parking lot. Columbus Police and the Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene.

An additional scene was established at the Circle K at on Macon Road near Reese Road. Here, News 3 witnessed a male with what appeared to be blood on his sweatshirt being detained by Columbus Police and the Robbery Assault Unit. A black dodge was put onto a flatbed at this scene.

The third scene was farther north on Macon Road, at the Farmington subdivision on the corner of Saddle Ridge Drive and Wilmington Drive. Here, a white vehicle with what appeared to be a flat right front tire, was being patrolled by Columbus Police and the Robbery Assault Unit. The area was cordoned off with police tape and the vehicle was towed away on a flatbed.

Stay with News 3 on air and online as we continue to gather updates in this ongoing investigation.